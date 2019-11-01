STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The last time the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team lost by five goals or more, it responded a day later with a four-goal victory. The seventh-ranked Badgers will try to repeat that Friday at No. 12 Penn State (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

Thursday's 6-1 loss was the Badgers' largest since an 8-2 loss in the opener of the last regular-season series here, on Feb. 22. UW won the second game 7-3 behind two goals from defenseman Josh Ess and a plus-3 outing by center Tarek Baker.

The Badgers will play Friday without forward Roman Ahcan, who was suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference earlier Friday for his hit on Denis Smirnov in the third period on Thursday. Smirnov is out of the Penn State lineup.

UW has forward Dylan Holloway back in the lineup after he missed Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury. Liam Folkes is back in for the Nittany Lions.

See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (4-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Brock Caufield - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Nittany Lions (5-1, 1-0)

Forwards

Brandon Biro - Nate Sucese - Kevin Wall

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Connor McMenamin

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Mason Snell - Kris Myllari

Clayton Phillips - James Gobetz

Adam Pilewicz

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Oskar Autio

Will Holtforster

