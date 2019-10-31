STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the third straight game, the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play without one of its top freshman forwards Thursday when it plays at No. 12 Penn State (6 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
Dylan Holloway is out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury. He missed two days of practice this week before returning Wednesday and for Thursday morning's skate. But he didn't appear on the line chart.
Freshman center Alex Turcotte returned to the lineup after missing last weekend's home split with Clarkson. He's back between Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.
For the Nittany Lions, noted Badgers nemesis Liam Folkes is out with an injury.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Nittany Lions (4-1, 0-0)
Forwards
Denis Smirnov - Nate Sucese - Brandon Biro
Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Adam Pilewicz
Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Connor McMenamin
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Mason Snell - Kris Myllari
Clayton Phillips - Alex Stevens
James Gobetz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Oskar Autio
Will Holtforster