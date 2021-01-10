 Skip to main content
Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 1 Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 1 Minnesota

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep of No. 1 Minnesota when the teams close a Big Ten series Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

UW also swept the Gophers at home the last time the teams met with the Badgers at No. 12 and Minnesota at No. 1, in February 2014.

Minnesota's Scott Reedy, who's tied for the team lead with 11 points, is out of the lineup with an injury. UW made only one change from its 3-1 victory on Saturday, replacing Ryder Donovan with Jason Dhooghe on the fourth line.

Badgers (6-5, 6-2-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Golden Gophers (10-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Mason Nevers

Jonny Sorenson - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski

Sampo Ranta - Jaxon Nelson - Brannon McManus

Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Nathan Burke

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Jared Moe

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Jonathon Sitarski

Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Johnathan Morrison

