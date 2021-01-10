Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 1 Minnesota

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep of No. 1 Minnesota when the teams close a Big Ten series Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

UW also swept the Gophers at home the last time the teams met with the Badgers at No. 12 and Minnesota at No. 1, in February 2014.

Minnesota's Scott Reedy, who's tied for the team lead with 11 points, is out of the lineup with an injury. UW made only one change from its 3-1 victory on Saturday, replacing Ryder Donovan with Jason Dhooghe on the fourth line.

Badgers (6-5, 6-2-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer