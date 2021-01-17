 Skip to main content
Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep in its final game of the season against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (6:30 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The 12th-ranked Badgers won 4-0 on Saturday and they're going back to Cameron Rowe for just his third start in goal. Rowe made 11 saves for a shutout in the opener.

The Sun Devils' inactive list grew after leading goal-scorer Matthew Kopperud was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He joined five others on the sidelines, two of whom are out because of COVID-19 issues.

Badgers (7-6)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Sun Devils (5-10-2)

Forwards

Demetrios Koumontzis - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker

Jordan Sandhu - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe

Dominic Garcia - Benji Eckerle - Chris Grando

PJ Marrocco - Jax Murray - Peter Zhong

Defensemen

Jacob Semik - Jack Judson

Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey

Carson Kosobud - Connor Stuart

Goaltenders

Evan DeBrouwer

Justin Robbins

Bronson Moore

Officials

Referees: Sean Fernandez, Tony Czech

Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Matt Gerlach

