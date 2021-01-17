Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep in its final game of the season against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (6:30 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The 12th-ranked Badgers won 4-0 on Saturday and they're going back to Cameron Rowe for just his third start in goal. Rowe made 11 saves for a shutout in the opener.
The Sun Devils' inactive list grew after leading goal-scorer Matthew Kopperud was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He joined five others on the sidelines, two of whom are out because of COVID-19 issues.
Badgers (7-6)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Sun Devils (5-10-2)
Forwards
Demetrios Koumontzis - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker
Jordan Sandhu - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe
Dominic Garcia - Benji Eckerle - Chris Grando
PJ Marrocco - Jax Murray - Peter Zhong
Defensemen
Jacob Semik - Jack Judson
Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey
Carson Kosobud - Connor Stuart
Goaltenders
Evan DeBrouwer
Justin Robbins
Bronson Moore
Officials
Referees: Sean Fernandez, Tony Czech
Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Matt Gerlach