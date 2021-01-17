Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep in its final game of the season against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (6:30 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The 12th-ranked Badgers won 4-0 on Saturday and they're going back to Cameron Rowe for just his third start in goal. Rowe made 11 saves for a shutout in the opener.

The Sun Devils' inactive list grew after leading goal-scorer Matthew Kopperud was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He joined five others on the sidelines, two of whom are out because of COVID-19 issues.

Badgers (7-6)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson