Follow Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

It's another short bench for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it looks for a split of a non-conference series against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1070 AM).

Forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce are out again because of COVID-19 protocols, per sources. The Badgers have the same nine forwards and eight defensemen dressed as they did in Saturday's 8-5 loss.

In its last 10 games after opening a series by allowing eight goals or more, dating to December 1994, UW is 4-5-1.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (4-3)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Defensemen