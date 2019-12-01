The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes its second crack at its first Big Ten Conference sweep of the season when it hosts Michigan on Sunday at the Kohl Center (4 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1070 AM).

The 19th-ranked Badgers opened the series by rallying for a 3-2 victory on Saturday. They won one other Big Ten series opener this season, against Notre Dame on Nov. 15. But the Irish scored a 5-4 overtime victory the next night.

UW made some changes to its fourth line for Sunday's game, bringing in Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield to replace Max Zimmer and Dominick Mersch. Michigan is again without leading scorer Johnny Beecher due to injury.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (7-7-1, 2-4-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan

Mick Messner

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (4-9-2, 0-6-1-0)

Forwards

Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Will Lockwood

Jacob Hayhurst - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Nick Granowicz

Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini

Adam Winborg

Defensemen

Cam York - Luke Martin

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: David Marcotte, Barry Pochmara

Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison, Bill Hancock

