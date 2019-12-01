The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes its second crack at its first Big Ten Conference sweep of the season when it hosts Michigan on Sunday at the Kohl Center (4 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1070 AM).
The 19th-ranked Badgers opened the series by rallying for a 3-2 victory on Saturday. They won one other Big Ten series opener this season, against Notre Dame on Nov. 15. But the Irish scored a 5-4 overtime victory the next night.
UW made some changes to its fourth line for Sunday's game, bringing in Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield to replace Max Zimmer and Dominick Mersch. Michigan is again without leading scorer Johnny Beecher due to injury.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (7-7-1, 2-4-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan
Mick Messner
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (4-9-2, 0-6-1-0)
Forwards
Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Will Lockwood
Jacob Hayhurst - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Nick Granowicz
Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini
Adam Winborg
Defensemen
Cam York - Luke Martin
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: David Marcotte, Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison, Bill Hancock