Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to win its first two road games for the third time in five seasons under coach Tony Granato when it plays No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday (6 p.m., NHL Network, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

The last time the Badgers won their first two regular-season games of a season and both were on the road, however, was 1997-98. That year, they won a pair at Alaska Anchorage following two Icebreaker Tournament games that were ruled to be exhibitions.

UW won 2-0 on Friday thanks to a 25-save shutout by Robbie Beydoun and a goal and an assist by Linus Weissbach.

The Badgers have the same lineup as they did in the opener. See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (1-0)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sam Stange

Mathieu De Saint Phalle - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield