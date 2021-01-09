 Skip to main content
Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 1 Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lineups.

Pregame

The first University of Wisconsin men's hockey game of 2021 is a big one: No. 1 Minnesota comes to LaBahn Arena with a 10-0 record to face the 12th-ranked Badgers.

The Gophers have already played since the holiday break, winning home games against Arizona State on Sunday and Monday. UW's last game was Dec. 4.

The Badgers have their full roster available for the first time since the opening series of the season Nov. 13-14, after which Dylan Holloway left for Canada's World Junior Championship camp. He's back with Cole Caufield from the tournament in Edmonton, which ended with Caufield and the U.S. defeating Canada in the gold medal game on Tuesday.

Badgers (5-5, 5-2-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu De St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Golden Gophers (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jonny Sorenson - Sammy Walker - Brannon McManus

Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Mason Nevers

Blake McLaughlin - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski

Cullen Munson - Jaxon Nelson - Jack Perbix

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Jared Moe

Justen Close

