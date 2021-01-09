Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 1 Minnesota

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lineups.
Pregame
The first University of Wisconsin men's hockey game of 2021 is a big one: No. 1 Minnesota comes to LaBahn Arena with a 10-0 record to face the 12th-ranked Badgers.
The Gophers have already played since the holiday break, winning home games against Arizona State on Sunday and Monday. UW's last game was Dec. 4.
The Badgers have their full roster available for the first time since the opening series of the season Nov. 13-14, after which Dylan Holloway left for Canada's World Junior Championship camp. He's back with Cole Caufield from the tournament in Edmonton, which ended with Caufield and the U.S. defeating Canada in the gold medal game on Tuesday.
Badgers (5-5, 5-2-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu De St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Golden Gophers (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jonny Sorenson - Sammy Walker - Brannon McManus
Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Mason Nevers
Blake McLaughlin - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski
Cullen Munson - Jaxon Nelson - Jack Perbix
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Robbie Stucker
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Jared Moe
Justen Close