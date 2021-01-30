Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

Not long after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team sealed a 6-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday, Badgers coach Tony Granato offered a warning about the rematch on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (3 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).

Three weeks ago, the Spartans lost 9-0 to Michigan before rebounding the next day with a 3-2 victory. In other words, the Badgers can't be caught on their heels in Game 2 against Michigan State.

The Spartans are without forward Jagger Joshua, who was suspended by the Big Ten for one game because of his knee-to-knee hit on UW's Cole Caufield in the first minute of Friday's game. They also don't have top-line center Nicolas Muller, who left Friday's game injured.

Sam Stange is sitting out for the second time in three games for the Badgers. He had an upper-body injury last week but Saturday's absence is related to a death in his family, per a UW official. Cameron Rowe gets the call in goal, as per UW's plan entering the week.

Badgers (10-7, 8-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards