Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.
Pregame
Not long after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team sealed a 6-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday, Badgers coach Tony Granato offered a warning about the rematch on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (3 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).
Three weeks ago, the Spartans lost 9-0 to Michigan before rebounding the next day with a 3-2 victory. In other words, the Badgers can't be caught on their heels in Game 2 against Michigan State.
The Spartans are without forward Jagger Joshua, who was suspended by the Big Ten for one game because of his knee-to-knee hit on UW's Cole Caufield in the first minute of Friday's game. They also don't have top-line center Nicolas Muller, who left Friday's game injured.
Sam Stange is sitting out for the second time in three games for the Badgers. He had an upper-body injury last week but Saturday's absence is related to a death in his family, per a UW official. Cameron Rowe gets the call in goal, as per UW's plan entering the week.
Badgers (10-7, 8-4-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Scratches: F Sam Stange, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Spartans (6-9-2, 3-8-2-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Mitchell Lewandowski - Josh Nodler - A.J. Hodges
Kristof Papp - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins
Gianluca Esteves - Jake Smith - Austin Kamer
Defensemen
Nash Nienhuis - Dennis Cesana
Tommy Miller - Aiden Gallacher
Christian Krygier - Powell Connor
Calvin Dybicz
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
Pierce Charleson
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers and David Marcotte
Linesmen: Daniel Cohen and Bill Hancock