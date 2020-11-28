Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

After six Big Ten games to start the season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team steps out of conference play to open a series against Arizona State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com , 1310 AM).

But the Badgers are missing five forwards — Dylan Holloway is at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp and four others have, according to sources, either tested positive for the coronavirus or were close contacts to the one who did. Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce are in that group. (Read more on that here.)