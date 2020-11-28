 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

{{featured_button_text}}

After six Big Ten games to start the season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team steps out of conference play to open a series against Arizona State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

But the Badgers are missing five forwards — Dylan Holloway is at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp and four others have, according to sources, either tested positive for the coronavirus or were close contacts to the one who did. Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce are in that group. (Read more on that here.)

UW has only nine forwards available and is listing defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster with the forwards. See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (4-2)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Roman Ahcan, F Tarek Baker, F Dylan Holloway, F Dominick Mersch, F Ty Pelton-Byce

Sun Devils (0-3-1)

Forwards

Chris Grando - James Sanchez - Ryan O'Reilly

PJ Marrocco - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe

Matthew Kopperud - Jordan Sandhu - Demetrios Koumontzis

Jax Murray - Benji Eckerle - Willie Knierim

Defensemen

Jacob Semik - Jacob Wilson

Jarrod Gourley - Jack Judson

Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey

Goaltenders

Cole Brady

Evan DeBrouwer

Justin Robbins

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Dan Cohen.

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics