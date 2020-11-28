Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

After six Big Ten games to start the season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team steps out of conference play to open a series against Arizona State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).
But the Badgers are missing five forwards — Dylan Holloway is at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp and four others have, according to sources, either tested positive for the coronavirus or were close contacts to the one who did. Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce are in that group. (Read more on that here.)
UW has only nine forwards available and is listing defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster with the forwards. See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (4-2)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Roman Ahcan, F Tarek Baker, F Dylan Holloway, F Dominick Mersch, F Ty Pelton-Byce
Sun Devils (0-3-1)
Forwards
Chris Grando - James Sanchez - Ryan O'Reilly
PJ Marrocco - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe
Matthew Kopperud - Jordan Sandhu - Demetrios Koumontzis
Jax Murray - Benji Eckerle - Willie Knierim
Defensemen
Jacob Semik - Jacob Wilson
Jarrod Gourley - Jack Judson
Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey
Goaltenders
Cole Brady
Evan DeBrouwer
Justin Robbins
Officials
Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Dan Cohen.
