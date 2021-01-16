Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

More often than not, games between the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Arizona State have been heavy in goal-scoring. They combined for 21 goals in a two-game series last season and started November's series with a 13-goal outing.

So don't be surprised if Saturday's game (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM) has a quick pace. The 12th-ranked Badgers need victories this weekend to wipe away some of the effects of the Sun Devils winning twice at LaBahn Arena earlier in the season.

The start of the series was delayed by a day because of a positive COVID-19 test with Arizona State. The Sun Devils have five players out — defenseman Jacob Wilson and forward Willie Knierim with injuries, goaltender Cole Brady with an illness and forward Ryan O'Reilly and defenseman Jarrod Gourley because of COVID-19 protocols.

Cameron Rowe is set to make his second start for the Badgers. He made 40 saves in a 3-1 victory at Ohio State on Dec. 4.

Badgers (6-6)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield