Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Arizona State

Pregame

Pregame

More often than not, games between the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Arizona State have been heavy in goal-scoring. They combined for 21 goals in a two-game series last season and started November's series with a 13-goal outing.

So don't be surprised if Saturday's game (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM) has a quick pace. The 12th-ranked Badgers need victories this weekend to wipe away some of the effects of the Sun Devils winning twice at LaBahn Arena earlier in the season.

The start of the series was delayed by a day because of a positive COVID-19 test with Arizona State. The Sun Devils have five players out — defenseman Jacob Wilson and forward Willie Knierim with injuries, goaltender Cole Brady with an illness and forward Ryan O'Reilly and defenseman Jarrod Gourley because of COVID-19 protocols.

Cameron Rowe is set to make his second start for the Badgers. He made 40 saves in a 3-1 victory at Ohio State on Dec. 4.

Badgers (6-6)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Sun Devils (5-9-2)

Forwards

Chris Grando - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker

Matthew Kopperud - Jordan Sandhu - Demetrios Koumontzis

Benji Eckerle - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe

Dominic Garcia - Jax Murray - PJ Marrocco

Peter Zhong

Defensemen

Jacob Semik - Jack Judson

Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey

Carson Kosobud - Connor Stuart

Goaltenders

Justin Robbins

Evan DeBrouwer

Bronson Moore

Officials

Referees: Sean Fernandez and Tony Czech

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Matt Gerlach

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

