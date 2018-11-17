COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has already lost three in a row against Ohio State for the first time in program history. The Badgers look to avoid furthering the skid when they close a Big Ten Conference series against the sixth-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena on Saturday (4 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).
After a 4-0 loss on Friday, UW will try to get a split without two players. Goalie Daniel Lebedeff is out after what appeared to be a head injury following a collision with Buckeyes forward Dakota Joshua in the second period of the opener.
Forward Jason Dhooghe also is out after being injured on Friday, leaving the Badgers with 12 healthy forwards, all of whom are in the lineup.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (5-6, 1-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Buckeyes (7-3-1, 2-1)
Forwards
Gustaf Westlund - Mason Jobst - Carson Meyer
Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Tanner Laczynski
John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Quinn Preston
Austin Pooley - Brendon Kearney - Collin Peters
Eugene Fadyeyev
Defensemen
Sasha Larocque - Tommy Parran
Gordi Myer - Matt Miller
Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Sean Romeo
Evan Moyse