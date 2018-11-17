Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has already lost three in a row against Ohio State for the first time in program history. The Badgers look to avoid furthering the skid when they close a Big Ten Conference series against the sixth-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena on Saturday (4 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).

After a 4-0 loss on Friday, UW will try to get a split without two players. Goalie Daniel Lebedeff is out after what appeared to be a head injury following a collision with Buckeyes forward Dakota Joshua in the second period of the opener.

Forward Jason Dhooghe also is out after being injured on Friday, leaving the Badgers with 12 healthy forwards, all of whom are in the lineup.

Badgers (5-6, 1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Buckeyes (7-3-1, 2-1)

Forwards

Gustaf Westlund - Mason Jobst - Carson Meyer

Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Tanner Laczynski

John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Quinn Preston

Austin Pooley - Brendon Kearney - Collin Peters

Eugene Fadyeyev

Defensemen

Sasha Larocque - Tommy Parran

Gordi Myer - Matt Miller

Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Sean Romeo

Evan Moyse

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

