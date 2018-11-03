GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid its first series sweep of the season Saturday night when it plays No. 14 North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv pay stream, 1310 AM).
For the third straight week, Daniel Lebedeff starts in goal after the Badgers lost the Friday series opener. Lebedeff, who's 2-0 in the two previous starts, also played more than 27 minutes on Friday in relief of Jack Berry.
UW is 1-9-2 in its last 12 games against the Fighting Hawks after a 5-0 loss on Friday. It was the first shutout loss to North Dakota since Nov. 12, 2010, tied for the largest shutout loss to UND and was just the seventh time UW failed to score in 171 games between the teams.
See the lines below the tweets.
Badgers (4-3)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Hawks (3-2-1)
Forwards
Joel Janatuinen - Rhett Gardner - Collin Adams
Jordan Kawaguchi - Nick Jones - Grant Mismash
Casey Johnson - Jasper Weatherby - Zach Yon
Ludvig Hoff - Mark Senden - Cole Smith
Defensemen
Hayden Shaw - Colton Poolman
Matt Kiersted - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jonny Tychonick - Gabe Bast
Andrew Peski
Goaltenders
Adam Scheel
Peter Thome
Ryan Anderson