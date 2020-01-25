Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without two key pieces when it plays for its first road sweep in more than two years Saturday at Notre Dame (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).

Defenseman Ty Emberson received an automatic one-game suspension for his third game misconduct of the season in Friday's 6-4 UW victory. He'll be joined in the seats by center Alex Turcotte, who was injured on Friday.

Jesper Peltonen entered the defensive lineup for Emberson, and Mick Messner will dress at center.

The Badgers haven't won two road games on the same weekend since Oct. 13-14, 2017, at Boston College and Merrimack. They haven't completed a true road sweep since Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.

Jack Berry is due to make his second straight start in goal, and his third in four games. It's only the third time in the last three seasons that Berry, a senior, has started both games of a weekend series.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-12-1, 5-9-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark