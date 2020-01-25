Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without two key pieces when it plays for its first road sweep in more than two years Saturday at Notre Dame (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).
Defenseman Ty Emberson received an automatic one-game suspension for his third game misconduct of the season in Friday's 6-4 UW victory. He'll be joined in the seats by center Alex Turcotte, who was injured on Friday.
Jesper Peltonen entered the defensive lineup for Emberson, and Mick Messner will dress at center.
The Badgers haven't won two road games on the same weekend since Oct. 13-14, 2017, at Boston College and Merrimack. They haven't completed a true road sweep since Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.
Jack Berry is due to make his second straight start in goal, and his third in four games. It's only the third time in the last three seasons that Berry, a senior, has started both games of a weekend series.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (10-12-1, 5-9-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (10-11-4, 5-7-3-2)
Forwards
Colin Theisen - Mike O'Leary - Trevor Janicke
Graham Slaggert - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke
Cam Morrison - Michael Graham - Alex Steeves
Jesse Lansdell - Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke
Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Charlie Raith - Ryan Carmichael
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and David Marcotte
Linesmen: Nick Huff and Nicholas Bet