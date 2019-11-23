MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking to change multiple areas when it plays the second game of a Big Ten Conference series against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1070 AM).
That goes for personnel and tactics. Jack Berry is making his first start of the season in goal, with coach Tony Granato saying after Friday's 4-1 loss that it was time to make the move. UW also inserted left wing Max Zimmer into the lineup in place of Jack Gorniak.
The Badgers also need to be more stable in their defensive zone and could be better served by showing some of the willingness to sell out defensively that the Gophers did Friday. Minnesota blocked 29 shots.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (6-7, 1-4 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Golden Gophers (5-6-2, 2-3-2-2)
Forwards
Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Sammy Walker
Blake McLaughlin - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski
Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Joey Marooney
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe
Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne
Robbie Stucker
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Justen Close
Jared Moe
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Cameron Lynch
Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky