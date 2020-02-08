Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get a shot at redemption when the Badgers play Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday (6:30 p.m., BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).
Lebedeff was pulled from the Badgers' 8-4 loss on Friday after allowing five goals on 26 shots in just shy of two periods. He hasn't finished each of his last two starts and three of his last five.
Entering the final game of the series, the Badgers have allowed 4.22 goals per game since Christmas, which ranks 58th of 60 teams nationally.
UW freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out after suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury in the first period Friday. Jesper Peltonen went into Vorlicky's spot alongside K'Andre Miller on the line chart.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (10-16-1, 5-13-1-1)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Jesper Peltonen
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (12-12-3, 7-8-2-1)
Forwards
Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Nick Granowicz
Jacob Hayhurst - Johnny Beecher - Will Lockwood
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Luke Morgan
Emil Öhrwall - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Eric Ciccolini
Defensemen
Cam York - Luke Martin
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Strauss Mann
Hayden Lavigne
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Brett Sheva
Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw