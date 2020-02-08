Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get a shot at redemption when the Badgers play Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday (6:30 p.m., BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Lebedeff was pulled from the Badgers' 8-4 loss on Friday after allowing five goals on 26 shots in just shy of two periods. He hasn't finished each of his last two starts and three of his last five.

Entering the final game of the series, the Badgers have allowed 4.22 goals per game since Christmas, which ranks 58th of 60 teams nationally.

UW freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out after suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury in the first period Friday. Jesper Peltonen went into Vorlicky's spot alongside K'Andre Miller on the line chart.

Badgers (10-16-1, 5-13-1-1)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield