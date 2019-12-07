EAST LANSING, Mich. — After a 3-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has made a bevy of changes to its lineup for Saturday's rematch at Munn Ice Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1070 AM).

All four forward lines have changed, although the 19th-ranked Badgers teased the top combination of Sean Dhooghe, Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield in the third period Friday.

Michigan native Jack Berry will start in place of Daniel Lebedeff in goal, and defenseman Jesper Peltonen will play instead of Josh Ess.

Saturday's game is the Badgers' last of 2019 and its final regular-season game until Jan. 10. UW will try to avoid spending that break in last place in the Big Ten Conference.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (7-9-1, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Sean Dhooghe - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Ryder Donovan

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Roman Ahcan

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Owen Lindmark

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Spartans (7-7-1, 5-3-1-0)

Forwards

Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba

Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin

Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Wojciech Stachowiak - Adam Goodsir - Nicolas Muller

Jake Smith

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Christian Krygier

Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

John Lethemon

Drew DeRidder

Spencer Wright

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst

Linesmen: Joseph Hutek and Samuel Shikowsky

