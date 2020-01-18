You are the owner of this article.
Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is going back to Daniel Lebedeff in goal as it tries to avoid a regular-season series sweep by Michigan State at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

Jack Berry started the last two games, a 5-2 win against Ohio State last Saturday and a 4-0 loss to the Spartans on Friday.

The Badgers also shuffled one of their top lines, putting Dylan Holloway on left wing with Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield. That trio all was plus-2 in last Saturday's win.

Defensemen Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out for a second straight game with lower-body injuries. So is forward Max Zimmer.

First-place Michigan State has won the first three games against the Badgers this season. It hasn't swept a four-game season series since 1975-76, when both were members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The Spartans also swept UW in a first-round playoff series that season.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (8-12-1, 3-9-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Dylan Holloway - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Mick Messner - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

K'Andre Miller - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Spartans (12-10-1, 8-4-1-0)

Forwards

Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba

Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin

Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Nicolas Muller

Austin Kamer

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Christian Krygier - Cole Krygier

Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

John Lethemon

Drew DeRidder

Spencer Wright

Officials

Referees: Ken Anderson, Cameron Lynch

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach, Sam Shikowsky

