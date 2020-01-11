Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 8 Ohio State

Both the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and No. 8 Ohio State had to make lineup changes for Saturday's second game of a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

Badgers left wing Linus Weissbach was suspended for the game by the Big Ten for his hit from behind on Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula in the third period of Friday's 4-2 Buckeyes victory. Neither is in the lineup Saturday.

Both teams also have new starting goalies. Jack Berry is indicated to get the call for the Badgers, and Ryan Snowden will play for the Buckeyes. Ohio State's Tommy Nappier, the national goalie of the month for December, is out with a lower-body injury.