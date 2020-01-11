Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 8 Ohio State

Both the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and No. 8 Ohio State had to make lineup changes for Saturday's second game of a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).
Badgers left wing Linus Weissbach was suspended for the game by the Big Ten for his hit from behind on Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula in the third period of Friday's 4-2 Buckeyes victory. Neither is in the lineup Saturday.
Both teams also have new starting goalies. Jack Berry is indicated to get the call for the Badgers, and Ryan Snowden will play for the Buckeyes. Ohio State's Tommy Nappier, the national goalie of the month for December, is out with a lower-body injury.
The Badgers are trying to stop a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes and a four-game skid this season. UW brought in forwards Mick Messner, Brock Caufield and Jason Dhooghe to replace Weissbach, Jack Gorniak and Ryder Donovan.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (7-11-1, 2-8-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
You have free articles remaining.
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Buckeyes (14-5-2, 7-3-1-0)
Forwards
Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston
Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Sam McCormick
Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer
Dalton Messina - Matthew Jennings - Jaedon Leslie
Kamil Sadlocha
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
James Marooney - Matt Miller
Goaltenders
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers, Jonathan Sitarski
Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Robert Shintani