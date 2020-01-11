You are the owner of this article.
Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 8 Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 8 Ohio State

Both the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and No. 8 Ohio State had to make lineup changes for Saturday's second game of a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

Badgers left wing Linus Weissbach was suspended for the game by the Big Ten for his hit from behind on Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula in the third period of Friday's 4-2 Buckeyes victory. Neither is in the lineup Saturday.

Both teams also have new starting goalies. Jack Berry is indicated to get the call for the Badgers, and Ryan Snowden will play for the Buckeyes. Ohio State's Tommy Nappier, the national goalie of the month for December, is out with a lower-body injury.

The Badgers are trying to stop a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes and a four-game skid this season. UW brought in forwards Mick Messner, Brock Caufield and Jason Dhooghe to replace Weissbach, Jack Gorniak and Ryder Donovan.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (7-11-1, 2-8-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Buckeyes (14-5-2, 7-3-1-0)

Forwards

Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston

Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Sam McCormick

Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer

Dalton Messina - Matthew Jennings - Jaedon Leslie

Kamil Sadlocha

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege

James Marooney - Matt Miller

Goaltenders

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers, Jonathan Sitarski

Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Robert Shintani

