Follow Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team made changes to all four forward lines and made one significant demotion in the lineup for the second game of a Big Ten series against Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

Linus Weissbach is listed as the extra forward on the line chart. He had been on the third line for the last four games after being on the top two lines earlier in the season.

Dylan Holloway moved back to left wing from center, and Owen Lindmark is listed in the middle for only the third time this season.

The Badgers are looking for their fourth series split in as many tries in 2020 after a 6-2 loss to the Golden Gophers on Friday.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-14-1, 5-11-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield