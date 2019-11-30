Given their recent trends, the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan should be prepared for some extra work when they open a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1070 AM).
All four games the teams played against each other last season went to overtime. Both games in Ann Arbor last November ended in ties; the Wolverines earned the extra point with a 3-on-3 win after the first and the Badgers won a shootout the next night. UW won both games at the Kohl Center last season in overtime on goals by Sean Dhooghe and Linus Weissbach.
The Badgers also played overtime in their last home game, a 5-4 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 16. Michigan lost in overtime at New Hampshire last Saturday.
The Wolverines don't have leading scorer Johnny Beecher in the lineup. See the rest of the line charts for Saturday's game below the live blog.
Badgers (6-7-1, 1-4-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Tyler Inamoto - Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (4-8-2, 0-5-1-0)
Forwards
Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Will Lockwood
Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Emil Öhrwall - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini
Jacob Hayhurst
Defensemen
Cam York - Luke Martin
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: David Marcotte, Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Johnathon Morrison, Bill Hancock