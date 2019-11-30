Given their recent trends, the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan should be prepared for some extra work when they open a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1070 AM).

All four games the teams played against each other last season went to overtime. Both games in Ann Arbor last November ended in ties; the Wolverines earned the extra point with a 3-on-3 win after the first and the Badgers won a shootout the next night. UW won both games at the Kohl Center last season in overtime on goals by Sean Dhooghe and Linus Weissbach.

The Badgers also played overtime in their last home game, a 5-4 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 16. Michigan lost in overtime at New Hampshire last Saturday.

The Wolverines don't have leading scorer Johnny Beecher in the lineup. See the rest of the line charts for Saturday's game below the live blog.

Badgers (6-7-1, 1-4-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Tyler Inamoto - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (4-8-2, 0-5-1-0)

Forwards

Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Will Lockwood

Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Emil Öhrwall - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini

Jacob Hayhurst

Defensemen

Cam York - Luke Martin

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: David Marcotte, Barry Pochmara

Linesmen: Johnathon Morrison, Bill Hancock

