Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three years ago, Ohio State spoiled the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's Senior Night and dealt a serious blow to the Badgers' NCAA tournament hopes by completing a road sweep on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Badgers are looking to return the favors Saturday when they play at the 10th-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena (7 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

UW won Friday's series opener 3-2 to extend its winning streak to a season high-tying three games.

The Badgers are keeping the same lineup from Friday with the exception of Jack Berry getting his first start in goal since Feb. 1.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (14-18-1, 7-15-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards