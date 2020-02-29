You are the owner of this article.
Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 10 Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three years ago, Ohio State spoiled the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's Senior Night and dealt a serious blow to the Badgers' NCAA tournament hopes by completing a road sweep on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Badgers are looking to return the favors Saturday when they play at the 10th-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena (7 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

UW won Friday's series opener 3-2 to extend its winning streak to a season high-tying three games.

The Badgers are keeping the same lineup from Friday with the exception of Jack Berry getting his first start in goal since Feb. 1.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (14-18-1, 7-15-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Buckeyes (18-11-4, 11-9-3-1)

Forwards

Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston

Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer

Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie

Miguel Fidler - Collin Peters - Sam McCormick

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege

Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller

CJ Regula

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Joseph Hutek

