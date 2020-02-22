You are the owner of this article.
Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Arizona State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will honor its three seniors before it plays No. 9 Arizona State on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM), and it appears one of them will make his first collegiate start.

Johan Blomquist is listed as the starter for the Badgers for the second game of the series; UW won 7-6 on Friday. He has played in only four games in four seasons as the third-string goalie, and it's likely he'll play until the first whistle Saturday before making way for Daniel Lebedeff.

The only other change in the Badgers lineup from Friday is Mick Messner replacing Dominick Mersch as the extra forward.

Arizona State fell from 10th to 12th in the PairWise Rankings after Friday's loss, and this is its last game before NCAA tournament selections are made one month from Saturday. There should be a little extra fire in the Sun Devils.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (12-18-1)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield

Mick Messner

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Johan Blomquist

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Sun Devils (22-10-3)

Forwards

Jordan Sandhu - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker

Tyler Busch - Brett Gruber - Willie Knierim

Dominic Garcia - Filips Buncis - Steenn Pasichnuk

PJ Marrocco - Austin Lemieux - Connor Stuart

Defensemen

Brinson Pasichnuk - Josh Maniscalco

Jarrod Gourley - Jacob Wilson

Jacob Semik - Jack Judson

Gvido Jansons

Goaltenders

Evan DeBrouwer

Max Prawdzik

Officials

Referees: Anthony Czech and Ian McCambridge

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Bill Hancock

