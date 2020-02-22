Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Arizona State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will honor its three seniors before it plays No. 9 Arizona State on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM), and it appears one of them will make his first collegiate start.

Johan Blomquist is listed as the starter for the Badgers for the second game of the series; UW won 7-6 on Friday. He has played in only four games in four seasons as the third-string goalie, and it's likely he'll play until the first whistle Saturday before making way for Daniel Lebedeff.

The only other change in the Badgers lineup from Friday is Mick Messner replacing Dominick Mersch as the extra forward.

Arizona State fell from 10th to 12th in the PairWise Rankings after Friday's loss, and this is its last game before NCAA tournament selections are made one month from Saturday. There should be a little extra fire in the Sun Devils.

See the lineups below the live blog.