Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Arizona State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will honor its three seniors before it plays No. 9 Arizona State on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM), and it appears one of them will make his first collegiate start.
Johan Blomquist is listed as the starter for the Badgers for the second game of the series; UW won 7-6 on Friday. He has played in only four games in four seasons as the third-string goalie, and it's likely he'll play until the first whistle Saturday before making way for Daniel Lebedeff.
The only other change in the Badgers lineup from Friday is Mick Messner replacing Dominick Mersch as the extra forward.
Arizona State fell from 10th to 12th in the PairWise Rankings after Friday's loss, and this is its last game before NCAA tournament selections are made one month from Saturday. There should be a little extra fire in the Sun Devils.
See the lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (12-18-1)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Mick Messner
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Johan Blomquist
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Sun Devils (22-10-3)
Forwards
Jordan Sandhu - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker
Tyler Busch - Brett Gruber - Willie Knierim
Dominic Garcia - Filips Buncis - Steenn Pasichnuk
PJ Marrocco - Austin Lemieux - Connor Stuart
Defensemen
Brinson Pasichnuk - Josh Maniscalco
Jarrod Gourley - Jacob Wilson
Jacob Semik - Jack Judson
Gvido Jansons
Goaltenders
Evan DeBrouwer
Max Prawdzik
Officials
Referees: Anthony Czech and Ian McCambridge
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Bill Hancock