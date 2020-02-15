Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 9 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes its fourth crack at its first Big Ten Conference sweep of the season when it plays No. 9 Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The Badgers previously won the first game of series against Notre Dame and Michigan and at the Fighting Irish but lost the second game all three times.

UW got 35 saves from Daniel Lebedeff and a Dylan Holloway tiebreaking goal with 64 seconds left in a 4-3 victory against the Nittany Lions on Friday.

The Badgers are keeping the same lineup for the rematch. Penn State captain Brandon Biro is out with a lower-body injury.

See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (11-17-1, 6-14-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan