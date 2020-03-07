Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten quarterfinal game at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side in its effort to extend its season in Game 2 of its Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series against No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series nine times in their history. They've won the second game only twice in those instances, and only once have they won the series.

UW professed confidence that it would be able to rebound from a 9-1 loss on Friday, and it's using the same lineup to try to do so.

Another Buckeyes victory, either Saturday or Sunday, will end the Badgers' season.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (14-19-2)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield