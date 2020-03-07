Follow Saturday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten quarterfinal game at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side in its effort to extend its season in Game 2 of its Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series against No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have lost Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series nine times in their history. They've won the second game only twice in those instances, and only once have they won the series.
UW professed confidence that it would be able to rebound from a 9-1 loss on Friday, and it's using the same lineup to try to do so.
Another Buckeyes victory, either Saturday or Sunday, will end the Badgers' season.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (14-19-2)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Buckeyes (19-11-5)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Tanner Laczynski - Carson Meyer
Gustaf Westlund - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie
Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston
Miguel Fidler - Collin Peters - Sam McCormick
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller
CJ Regula
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett DesRosiers
Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw