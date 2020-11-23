Follow Monday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 15 Penn State

Two teams coming off a pair of losses in their last series meet Monday at LaBahn Arena when the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hosts No. 15 Penn State (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers lost to Michigan on Thursday and Friday, the second game in overtime. The Nittany Lions dropped their opening two games of the season at Minnesota.

UW, which is 21-4 in its modern era (since 1963) on Mondays, is without center Ty Pelton-Byce for a second straight game. The senior suffered a concussion last Thursday.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (2-2 overall, 2-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky