Follow Monday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 15 Penn State

Two teams coming off a pair of losses in their last series meet Monday at LaBahn Arena when the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hosts No. 15 Penn State (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
The Badgers lost to Michigan on Thursday and Friday, the second game in overtime. The Nittany Lions dropped their opening two games of the season at Minnesota.
UW, which is 21-4 in its modern era (since 1963) on Mondays, is without center Ty Pelton-Byce for a second straight game. The senior suffered a concussion last Thursday.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (2-2 overall, 2-1-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Dylan Holloway, F Ty Pelton-Byce, D Luke LaMaster
Nittany Lions (0-2, 0-2-0-0)
Forwards
Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall
Jared Westcott - Connor MacEachern - Christian Sarlo
Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Sam Sternschein
Xander Lamppa - Chase McLane - Bobby Hampton
Defensemen
Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples
Christian Berger - Alex Stevens
Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Kenny Johnson
Goaltenders
Oskar Autio
Liam Soulière
Officials
Referees: Ian McCambridge and Brian Aaron.
Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Nick Bradshaw.
