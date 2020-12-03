Follow live updates from Thursday's Badgers men's hockey game at Ohio State

The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a four-game road trip Thursday hoping for another bounce-back effort when it plays at No. 13 Ohio State (4:30 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

UW has followed two victories with two losses on two occasions. The most recent downward turn was a pair of home defeats against Arizona State last weekend, when the Badgers were missing five forwards.

The personnel is the same Thursday. See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (4-4, 4-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield