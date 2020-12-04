Follow live updates from the Badgers men's hockey game at Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play with right wing Cole Caufield for the final time in 2020 on Friday when they close a Big Ten series at Ohio State (4:30 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN.com, 1070 AM).

Caufield and Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint will join the USA Hockey World Junior Championship camp in Plymouth, Michigan, on Sunday and will miss the second half of this road trip at Michigan State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

UW is giving freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe his first collegiate start after he appeared in relief of Robbie Beydoun in two of the previous three games.

See the lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (4-5, 4-2-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer