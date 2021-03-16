 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Tuesday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten championship game against Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Tuesday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten championship game against Minnesota

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team won the Big Ten regular-season title by .002 over Minnesota in winning percentage. Now the fifth-ranked Badgers look to beat the Gophers for the league playoff championship Tuesday (7 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

It's the first time since 1990 that the Border Battle rivals have met with a postseason trophy on the line. UW has won all five championship-round games it has played against Minnesota.

Both teams advanced through the semifinals with overtime victories — UW 4-3 against Penn State and Minnesota 3-2 against Michigan.

Both teams are virtual locks for the NCAA Tournament but the championship game carries not only a trophy for the winner but possibly a No. 1 seed.

Cameron Rowe gets the start in goal for the Badgers, continuing a rotation that's in its seventh week.

Badgers (20-8-1)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Golden Gophers (22-6)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy

Nathan Burke - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski

Sampo Ranta - Jaxon Nelson - Brannon McManus

Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Mason Nevers

Defensemen

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Jared Moe

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Colin Kronforst

Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nick Bradshaw

