Follow live coverage of Tuesday's Badgers men's hockey Big Ten championship game against Minnesota

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team won the Big Ten regular-season title by .002 over Minnesota in winning percentage. Now the fifth-ranked Badgers look to beat the Gophers for the league playoff championship Tuesday (7 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

It's the first time since 1990 that the Border Battle rivals have met with a postseason trophy on the line. UW has won all five championship-round games it has played against Minnesota.

Both teams advanced through the semifinals with overtime victories — UW 4-3 against Penn State and Minnesota 3-2 against Michigan.

Both teams are virtual locks for the NCAA Tournament but the championship game carries not only a trophy for the winner but possibly a No. 1 seed.