Follow live coverage of Thursday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against the U.S. Under-18 Team

An exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team on Thursday (7:01 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM) will let the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get some little-used players time on the ice.
Third-string goaltender Ben Garrity is scheduled to start, and the Badgers had 25 of their 28 players on the line chart. Only forward Carson Bantle (ill) and defensemen Jake Martin (ill) and Mike Vorlicky (injured) weren't listed. Defenseman Carson Bantle was a late scratch and goalie Cameron Rowe wasn't on the ice for warmups.
The Under-18 Team, meanwhile, has a pair of Wisconsin natives in the lineup: forwards Isaac Howard of Hudson and Jonah Aegerter of Janesville. Howard is committed to Minnesota Duluth; Aegerter, a Janesville Jets player who's temporarily with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, is committed to St. Cloud State.
Badgers
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Liam Malmquist - Owen Lindmark - Caden Brown
Zach Urdahl - Brayden Morrison - Max Johnson
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Luke LaMaster
Daniel Laatsch - Corson Ceulemans
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Shay Donovan - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Ben Garrity
Jared Moe
Scratches: F Carson Bantle (ill), D Corson Ceulemans, D Luke Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), G Cameron Rowe.
U.S. Under-18 Team
Forwards
Rutger McGroarty - Logan Cooley - Jimmy Snuggerud
Isaac Howard - Frank Nazar III - Will Smith
Oliver Moore - Cutter Gauthier - Devin Kaplan
Marek Hejduk - Brady Berard - Jonah Aegerter
Defensemen
Seamus Casey - Charlie Leddy
Seamus Powell - Kaden Muir
Lane Hutson - Ryan Chesley
Tyler Duke - Hunter Brzustewicz
Goaltenders
Dylan Silverstein
Trey Augustine
Officials
Referees: Kenny Anderson and Ian McCambridge.
Linesmen: Mike Daltrey and Matt Gerlach.