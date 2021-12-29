Follow live coverage of the Wisconsin men's hockey Holiday Face-Off championship game against No. 16 Providence

MILWAUKEE — The inaugural Holiday Face-Off championship game against No. 16 Providence on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM) gives the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a chance to take home a trophy amid a so-far-dour season.
To do so, the Badgers will have to do something they've pulled off only twice in eight tries this season: defeat a ranked opponent. Wednesday's game is the first time in eight contests that UW's foe has been in the USCHO top 20.
The Badgers are 10-3 all-time against Providence, with seven of the games part of the interlocking schedule between the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Hockey East from 1984 to 1989. UW has won all four games against the Friars in tournament play: the 1966 Brown tournament, the 1983 NCAA semifinal, the 2001 NCAA first round and the 2006 Badger Hockey Showdown third-place game.
There are some connections between the Badgers and the Friars to note:
• Jared Moe of UW and Jaxson Stauber of Providence were part of a goalie rotation in high school at Holy Family in Minnesota.
• Badgers coach Tony Granato had Ron Rolston, the Friars associate head coach who's in charge while head coach Nate Leaman is with the U.S. World Junior team, on his staff for the 2018 U.S. Olympic team. Yale's Keith Allain, who was on the other bench for Tuesday's 3-2 UW overtime victory, also was part of the 2018 staff.
• Friars defenseman Davis Bunz is the brother of former Badgers defenseman Jake Bunz.
Roman Ahcan is back from suspension and is listed as the third-line left wing, replacing Brayden Morrison in the 13-player forward lineup.
Adam Pitters' lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in the second period was the winner as Bowling Green defeated Yale 2-1 in the third-place game. Christian Stoever made 34 saves for the Falcons (9-8-3) against the Bulldogs (3-9).
Badgers (6-12-1)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl / Liam Malmquist
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).
Friars (15-7)
Forwards
Jamie Engelbert - Parker Ford - Patrick Moynihan
Nick Poisson - Kohen Olischefski - Cody Monds
Matt Koopman - Chase Yoder - Riley Duran
Michael Citara - Craig Needham - Alex Esposito
Defensemen
Mike Callahan - Guillaume Richard
Cam McDonald - Max Crozier
Ben Mirageas - Davis Bunz
Uula Ruikka
Goaltenders
Jaxson Stauber
Austin Cain
Jimmy Scannell
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.
Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Dan Cohen.
