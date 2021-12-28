Follow live coverage of the Wisconsin men's hockey game against Yale in the Holiday Face-Off

MILWAUKEE — A college hockey holiday tournament is back in Wisconsin's largest city for the first time in 19 years, and the University of Wisconsin plays its semifinal game against Yale on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The Badgers' last four meetings with the Bulldogs all came at the Badger Hockey Showdown, which was staged at the Bradley Center from 1989 to 2002 before it moved to the Kohl Center in Madison for the next seven seasons. UW and Yale split those games 1-1-2 — the Badgers won a semifinal in 1991, lost a semifinal in 1998 and the teams tied in 2004 and in January 2010. UW won the shootouts after both of the ties, the first in a semifinal and the last in the final Showdown championship game.
The last time UW played in Milwaukee was the 2006 Frozen Four when it won its sixth NCAA title.
Left wing Roman Ahcan is out of the Badgers' lineup Tuesday; he was suspended by the Big Ten for a cross-checking penalty in the final game before the winter break. Center Ian Carpentier is out for Yale after he was called for a tripping disqualification penalty in the Bulldogs' last game on Dec. 10.
Ryder Donovan has gone back to center for the Badgers. He played there in six games during the first half but had gone back to right wing before sat out the last two games before break with an injury.
Jamie Engelbert scored three times and Patrick Moynihan had four points as No. 16 Providence defeated Bowling Green 6-2 in Tuesday's first semifinal.
Badgers (5-12-1)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Liam Malmquist - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl / Brayden Morrison
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Roman Ahcan (suspended), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan.
Bulldogs (3-7)
Forwards
Justin Pearson - William Dineen - Briggs Gammill
Cole Donhauser - Niklas Allain - Teddy Wooding
Ryan Stevens - Henry Wagner - Reilly Connors
Quinton Ong - Kyle Johnson - Michael Young
Defensemen
Graham Lillibridge - Ryan Carmichael
Kieran O'Hearn - Connor Sullivan
Brandon Tabakin - Ryan Conroy
Dylan Herzog
Goaltenders
Connor Hopkins
Luke Pearson
Nathan Reid
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Ken Anderson.
Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Dan Cohen.
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…