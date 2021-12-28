Follow live coverage of the Wisconsin men's hockey game against Yale in the Holiday Face-Off

MILWAUKEE — A college hockey holiday tournament is back in Wisconsin's largest city for the first time in 19 years, and the University of Wisconsin plays its semifinal game against Yale on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers' last four meetings with the Bulldogs all came at the Badger Hockey Showdown, which was staged at the Bradley Center from 1989 to 2002 before it moved to the Kohl Center in Madison for the next seven seasons. UW and Yale split those games 1-1-2 — the Badgers won a semifinal in 1991, lost a semifinal in 1998 and the teams tied in 2004 and in January 2010. UW won the shootouts after both of the ties, the first in a semifinal and the last in the final Showdown championship game.

The last time UW played in Milwaukee was the 2006 Frozen Four when it won its sixth NCAA title.

Left wing Roman Ahcan is out of the Badgers' lineup Tuesday; he was suspended by the Big Ten for a cross-checking penalty in the final game before the winter break. Center Ian Carpentier is out for Yale after he was called for a tripping disqualification penalty in the Bulldogs' last game on Dec. 10.