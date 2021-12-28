 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live coverage of the Wisconsin men's hockey game against Yale in the Holiday Face-Off
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of the Wisconsin men's hockey game against Yale in the Holiday Face-Off

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — A college hockey holiday tournament is back in Wisconsin's largest city for the first time in 19 years, and the University of Wisconsin plays its semifinal game against Yale on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers' last four meetings with the Bulldogs all came at the Badger Hockey Showdown, which was staged at the Bradley Center from 1989 to 2002 before it moved to the Kohl Center in Madison for the next seven seasons. UW and Yale split those games 1-1-2 — the Badgers won a semifinal in 1991, lost a semifinal in 1998 and the teams tied in 2004 and in January 2010. UW won the shootouts after both of the ties, the first in a semifinal and the last in the final Showdown championship game.

The last time UW played in Milwaukee was the 2006 Frozen Four when it won its sixth NCAA title.

Left wing Roman Ahcan is out of the Badgers' lineup Tuesday; he was suspended by the Big Ten for a cross-checking penalty in the final game before the winter break. Center Ian Carpentier is out for Yale after he was called for a tripping disqualification penalty in the Bulldogs' last game on Dec. 10.

Ryder Donovan has gone back to center for the Badgers. He played there in six games during the first half but had gone back to right wing before sat out the last two games before break with an injury.

Jamie Engelbert scored three times and Patrick Moynihan had four points as No. 16 Providence defeated Bowling Green 6-2 in Tuesday's first semifinal.

Badgers (5-12-1)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Liam Malmquist - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl / Brayden Morrison

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Roman Ahcan (suspended), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has its morning skate before Tuesday night's Holiday Face-Off game against Yale at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Bulldogs (3-7)

Forwards

Justin Pearson - William Dineen - Briggs Gammill

Cole Donhauser - Niklas Allain - Teddy Wooding

Ryan Stevens - Henry Wagner - Reilly Connors

Quinton Ong - Kyle Johnson - Michael Young

Defensemen

Graham Lillibridge - Ryan Carmichael

Kieran O'Hearn - Connor Sullivan

Brandon Tabakin - Ryan Conroy

Dylan Herzog

Goaltenders

Connor Hopkins

Luke Pearson

Nathan Reid

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Ken Anderson.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Dan Cohen.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics