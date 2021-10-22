 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game at St. Cloud State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game at St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays its first game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center since 2011 on Friday when it opens a non-conference series against No. 3 St. Cloud State (7:30 p.m., Decades TV Channel 27.2, NCHC.tv, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were winless in their last four games here as members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, a two-game Huskies sweep in February 2011 and a 7-2 St. Cloud State victory followed by a 3-3 tie in November 2011.

No. 3 is tied for the highest ranking that the Huskies have held when facing the Badgers since the start of the USCHO poll in 1997. Unranked UW got a tie and a victory from that series at the Kohl Center in January 2002.

Badgers (2-2)

Forwards

Liam Malmquist - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Zach Urdahl - Owen Lindmark - Jack Gorniak

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Jake Martin

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Corson Ceulemans

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey defenseman Anthony Kehrer discusses the upcoming series at St. Cloud State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Huskies (4-2)

Forwards

Easton Brodzinski - Nolan Walker - Sam Hentges

Kyler Kupka - Kevin Fitzgerald - Micah Miller

Veeti Miettinen - Jami Krannila - Zach Okabe

Joe Molenaar - Mason Salquist - Chase Brand

Defensemen

Seamus Donohue - Spencer Meier

Jack Peart - Nick Perbix

Brendan Bushy - Ondrej Trejbal

Josh Luedtke

Goaltenders

David Hrenak

Joey Lamoreaux

Jaxon Castor

Officials

Referees: Timm Walsh and Nick Krebsbach.

Linesmen: Justin Hills and Dana Penkivech.

