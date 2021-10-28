 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game at No. 2 Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game at No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jared Moe gets the call in goal in the Big Ten opener for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which plays No. 2 Michigan on Thursday (6:04 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 100.9 FM).

Cameron Rowe has started the first three series openers this season for the Badgers but it looks like he's returning to the second-game role in which he did well most of his freshman year.

UW lost six in a row to Michigan before winning 3-2 here on Feb. 14.

Badgers (2-4)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Max Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Sam Stange - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Dominick Mersch - Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says he wants his team's penalty kill to get its swagger back. The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Friday.

Wolverines (5-1)

Forwards

Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Nick Granowicz

Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Mark Estapa - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Dylan Duke - Jimmy Lambert - Mackie Samoskevich

Luke Morgan

Defensemen

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Jay Keranen - Jack Summers

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Barry Pochmara.

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nicholas Bet.

