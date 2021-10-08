 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan Tech
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game against Michigan Tech

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is back at the Kohl Center for the first time in more than 19 months Friday for the regular season opener against Michigan Tech (7 p.m., BSW, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The 13th-ranked Badgers have six of their seven freshmen in the lineup — only Brayden Morrison is sitting out — but none of the three transfers is set to take part. Carson Bantle is out with an injured shoulder, Max Johnson is a scratch and Jared Moe is the backup goalie.

The Huskies, meanwhile, have only one freshman in their 21-player lineup. That's extra defenseman Trevor Russell.

Badgers

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Sam Stange - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Zach Urdahl - Liam Malmquist - Jack Gorniak

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injury), F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, D Mike Vorlicky (injury).

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato discusses returning to play in front of fans at the Kohl Center for the 2021-22 season.

Huskies

Forwards

Alec Broetzman - Matthew Quercia - Logan Pietila

Trenton Bliss - Arvid Caderoth - Tommy Parrottino

Nick Nardella - Parker Saretsky - Brian Halonen

Ryland Mosley - Tyrone Bronte - Tristan Ashbrook

Defensemen

Tyrell Buckley - Brett Thorne

Michael Karow - Colin Swoyer

Chris Lipe - Eric Gotz

Trevor Russell

Goaltenders

Blake Pietila

Cayden Bailey

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett Sheva.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Matt Gerlach.

