 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game against Army
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey game against Army

  • 0

Another defensive injury will test the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it goes for a sweep of Army on Friday at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., BSW+, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Tyler Inamoto is out with a lower-body injury. The fifth-year defenseman didn't play in the third period of Thursday's 4-1 Badgers victory. Josh Ess takes his spot next to Corson Ceulemans as UW, already without defenseman Mike Vorlicky because of a lower-body injury, plays with six defensemen for the first time this season.

The Badgers will try to dominate the faceoff circle for a second straight game. They won 67% of faceoffs on Thursday, the most since they won 69% in a 4-0 victory against Northern Michigan on Oct. 21, 2017, in Ashwaubenon.

UW used that advantage Thursday to control the puck more and limit the amount of time it spent in its defensive zone.

Badgers (1-2)

Forwards

Liam Malmquist - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Zach Urdahl - Owen Lindmark - Jack Gorniak

Brayden Morrison - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Caden Brown, F Carson Bantle (injured), D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Black Knights (0-3-1)

Forwards

Daniel Haider - Eric Butte - Colin Bilek

Mitch Machlitt - Jake Felker - Ricky Lyle

Brett Abdelnour - John Keranen - Josh Bohlin

Michael Sacco - Patrick Smyth - Chris Konin

Joey Baez

Defensemen

Noah Wilson - Marshal Plunkett

Andrew Quetell - Andrew Garby

Anthony Firriolo - Thomas Farrell

Goaltenders

Gavin Abric

Justin Evenson

Evan Szary

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Jonathan Sitarski.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Jonathan Sladek.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics