Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of the Badgers men's hockey exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth

CHIPPEWA FALLS — On Day 2 of 190 in the NCAA men's hockey season, the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin gets going with an exhibition game against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The 918 tickets for the event sold out in 17 minutes after going on sale last month and there's a festival atmosphere outside the rink.

The Badgers are going to give most of their 28 players a look during the game. Defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out with a lower-body injury.

Badgers

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Sam Stange - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Zach Urdahl - Liam Malmquist - Jack Gorniak

Brayden Morrison - Caden Brown - Max Johnson

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Bulldogs

Forwards

Noah Cates - Casey Gilling - Tanner Laderoute

Kobe Roth - Jesse Jacques - Koby Bender

Quinn Olson - Dominic James - Luke Loheit

Kyler Kleven - Carter Loney - Blake Biondi

Jarrett Lee - Ben Almquist

Defensemen

Wyatt Kaiser - Louie Roehl

Matt Anderson - Connor Kelley

Owen Gallatin - Hunter Lellig

Darian Gotz - Will Francis

Jake Rosenbaum

Goaltenders

Ryan Fanti

Zach Stejskal

Ben Patt

