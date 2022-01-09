 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Follow live coverage of Sunday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 17 Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Sunday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 17 Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a split of a Big Ten series against No. 17 Ohio State on Sunday at the Kohl Center (3:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM). Here's live coverage, pregame notes and the lines:

Rewind: The Buckeyes won 5-3 on Saturday, scoring three times in the third period to erase UW's one-goal lead after 40 minutes. The Badgers fell to 3-1 when leading after two periods; Ohio State improved to 5-6 when trailing entering the third.

Out: Defenseman Daniel Laatsch is out of the Badgers' lineup again. He was listed on the line chart Saturday but didn't appear in warmups and was scratched. UW coach Tony Granato said Saturday he thought Laatsch was going to be able to play but the situation changed.

Doubles: Ohio State has swept the Badgers twice at the Kohl Center, in March 2017 and in February 2019. The Buckeyes held UW to one goal in all four of those games.

Back: Jared Moe makes his sixth straight start in goal for the Badgers, a sign that the crease is his for most of the rest of the season.

Streaking: UW defenseman Corson Ceulemans (2-6-8) and forward Mathieu De St. Phalle (3-2-5) have five-game point streaks.

Badgers (6-13-2, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Buckeyes (15-6, 7-4)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Joe Dunlap

Mark Cheremeta - Jake Wise - Kamil Sadlocha

Cam Thiesing - Georgii Merkulov - Quinn Preston

Patrick Guzzo - Travis Treloar - Jaedon Leslie

Eric Cooley

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei - Will Riedell

James Marooney - Grant Gabriele

Dominic Vidoli - Cole McWard

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobeš

Ryan Snowden

Reilly Herbst

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Jonathon Sitarski.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

