Follow live coverage of Sunday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 17 Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a split of a Big Ten series against No. 17 Ohio State on Sunday at the Kohl Center (3:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM). Here's live coverage, pregame notes and the lines:
Rewind: The Buckeyes won 5-3 on Saturday, scoring three times in the third period to erase UW's one-goal lead after 40 minutes. The Badgers fell to 3-1 when leading after two periods; Ohio State improved to 5-6 when trailing entering the third.
Out: Defenseman Daniel Laatsch is out of the Badgers' lineup again. He was listed on the line chart Saturday but didn't appear in warmups and was scratched. UW coach Tony Granato said Saturday he thought Laatsch was going to be able to play but the situation changed.
Doubles: Ohio State has swept the Badgers twice at the Kohl Center, in March 2017 and in February 2019. The Buckeyes held UW to one goal in all four of those games.
Back: Jared Moe makes his sixth straight start in goal for the Badgers, a sign that the crease is his for most of the rest of the season.
Streaking: UW defenseman Corson Ceulemans (2-6-8) and forward Mathieu De St. Phalle (3-2-5) have five-game point streaks.
Badgers (6-13-2, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Liam Malmquist
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).
Buckeyes (15-6, 7-4)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Joe Dunlap
Mark Cheremeta - Jake Wise - Kamil Sadlocha
Cam Thiesing - Georgii Merkulov - Quinn Preston
Patrick Guzzo - Travis Treloar - Jaedon Leslie
Eric Cooley
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei - Will Riedell
James Marooney - Grant Gabriele
Dominic Vidoli - Cole McWard
Goaltenders
Jakub Dobeš
Ryan Snowden
Reilly Herbst
Officials
Referees: Tony Czech and Jonathon Sitarski.
Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.
