Follow live coverage of Sunday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 11 Notre Dame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is after just its second Big Ten sweep in 11 tries this season when it plays No. 11 Notre Dame on Sunday at the Kohl Center (8:01 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
Rewind: The Badgers ended a losing streak at six games with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Mathieu De St. Phalle had a goal and two assists, while defensemen Anthony Kehrer and Josh Ess each scored his first goal of the season.
Finale: Sunday is the last home game of the season for the Badgers. They're 7-8-2 at the Kohl Center after going 10-5-1 at LaBahn Arena last season.
Change: Ryder Rolston, who's second on Notre Dame's roster with 25 points, is out after suffering an injury on Saturday. He's day to day, according to a Notre Dame spokesperson. The Badgers have the same lineup as they did Saturday.
Handful: UW scored five goals Saturday for only the second time this season. The other was Jan. 14 against Michigan State. That's tied for the fewest times scoring five goals or more in a season in the program's 59-year modern era with 2006-07 and 2014-15.
Doubles: Saturday was the first game this season in which two UW defensemen scored.
Badgers (9-19-3, 5-12-1-3 Big Ten)
Forwards
Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster - Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injury), F Tarek Baker (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Daniel Laatsch (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Jake Martin (illness).
Fighting Irish (20-9-0, 7-6-5-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Grant Silianoff