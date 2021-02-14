 Skip to main content
Follow live coverage of Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side when it looks for a split of a series at No. 8 Michigan on Sunday (4 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have won their last two games on Valentine's Day but are just 4-15-1 all-time on Feb. 14. It's the most losses on any day in team history.

UW also last lost three straight and is 0-5-2 in its last seven games at Yost Ice Arena. In the Big Ten era, the Badgers are 2-11-4 at Michigan, which has won six straight against UW.

Both teams' goalie rotations continue Sunday: Cameron Rowe starts for the Badgers and Strauss Mann gets the call for the Wolverines.

Badgers (13-8, 11-5-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Mike Vorlicky, D Shay Donovan, G Ben Garrity

Wolverines (11-6, 8-6-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Eric Ciccolini - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz

Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Philippe LaPointe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Kent Johnson - Matt Beniers - Luke Morgan

Jimmy Lambert

Defensemen

Cam York - Keaton Pehrson

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jacob Truscott - Jay Keranen

Goaltenders

Strauss Mann

Erik Portillo

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Anthony Czech and Brian Aaron

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky

