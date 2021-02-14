Follow live coverage of Sunday's Badgers men's hockey game at Michigan

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.
Pregame
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side when it looks for a split of a series at No. 8 Michigan on Sunday (4 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have won their last two games on Valentine's Day but are just 4-15-1 all-time on Feb. 14. It's the most losses on any day in team history.
UW also last lost three straight and is 0-5-2 in its last seven games at Yost Ice Arena. In the Big Ten era, the Badgers are 2-11-4 at Michigan, which has won six straight against UW.
Both teams' goalie rotations continue Sunday: Cameron Rowe starts for the Badgers and Strauss Mann gets the call for the Wolverines.
Badgers (13-8, 11-5-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Mike Vorlicky, D Shay Donovan, G Ben Garrity
Wolverines (11-6, 8-6-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Eric Ciccolini - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz
Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson
Philippe LaPointe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Kent Johnson - Matt Beniers - Luke Morgan
Jimmy Lambert
Defensemen
Cam York - Keaton Pehrson
Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg
Jacob Truscott - Jay Keranen
Goaltenders
Strauss Mann
Erik Portillo