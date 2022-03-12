Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin women's hockey NCAA tournament game at Northeastern

BOSTON — A spot in the Frozen Four is on the line when the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team plays Northeastern at Matthews Arena on Saturday (12:05 p.m., no TV, Sports Live web stream, 100.9 FM).
Here are five pregame notes and the lines:
At stake: The Badgers are looking for their 14th Frozen Four appearance and their eighth in a row to extend their NCAA record. The Huskies made the Frozen Four for the first time last season.
Series: UW is 7-2-2 against Northeastern, including the 2021 national championship game overtime victory won when Daryl Watts scored from behind the net. Huskies goalie Aerin Frankel and Watts traded pokes about that event on Friday.
People are also reading…
Special: The Huskies have the nation's second-best power play at 31.4% but the Badgers have the second-best penalty kill at 93.8%. UW has allowed only four power-play goals this season but doesn't want to let Northeastern get as many chances as Clarkson did Thursday. The Golden Knights got five power plays in the Badgers' 3-1 victory.
Hitting 20: Five of the players who have scored 20 goals or more this season are in this game. Northeastern's Maureen Murphy is tied with Minnesota's Taylor Heise for the national lead with 29. Watts is one behind at 28. UW's Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster have 26 and 23, respectively. The Huskies' Chloé Aurard has 20.
Leading: A lead at an intermission would mean a lot for one of the teams; neither has lost this season when having one. UW is 15-0 when leading after one period and 22-0 when ahead after two. Northeastern is 14-0-2 with a lead at the first intermission and 23-0-1 when it carries an advantage into the third period.
Badgers (26-7-4)
Forwards
Daryl Watts - Casey O'Brien - Makenna Webster
Maddi Wheeler - Brette Pettet - Sophie Shirley
Caitlin Schneider - Delaney Drake - Maddie Posick
Sarah Wozniewicz - Grace Shirley
Defenders
Grace Bowlby - Katie Kotlowski
Nicole LaMantia - Chayla Edwards
Sophie Helgeson - Mayson Toft
Goaltenders
Kennedy Blair
Cami Kronish
Jane Gervais
Huskies (30-4-2)
Forwards
Chloé Aurard - Alina Mueller - Maureen Murphy
Maddie Mills - Katy Knoll - Skylar Irving
Miceala Sindoris - Tessa Ward - Mia Brown
Andrea Renner - Kate Holmes - Peyton Anderson
Katie Cipra
Defensemen
Brooke Hobson - Skylar Fontaine
Megan Carter - Lauren MacInnis
Lily Yovetich - Tory Mariano
Goaltenders
Aerin Frankel
Gwyneth Philips
Alexa Matses
Officials
Referees: Chelsea Rapin and Kelly Cooke.
Linesmen: Evan Cooke and Steven Saul.
Look back at coverage of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Read stories on the Badgers women's hockey games from the 2021-22 season.
The Badgers blocked 25 shots and got 30 saves from Kennedy Blair to advance to a regional final against Northeastern.
Liz Schepers and Gabby Rosenthal scored second-period goals for the Buckeyes after Sophie Shirley put the Badgers in front.
O'Brien scored the first of her two goals 66 seconds into the game as the Badgers women's hockey team completed a sweep of Bemidji State.
The Wisconsin women's hockey team had to rally to start the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs in a positive way.
Goalie Kennedy Blair missed the game and forward Sarah Wozniewicz left early as injuries continued to pile up for the Badgers.
The Badgers looked undisciplined on the defensive side of the ice at times and fell into third place in the WCHA with one game to play.
Drake, Daryl Watts and Grace Bowlby all had multiple points in their last regular-season home game with the Badgers women's hockey team.
How the Wisconsin top line outmaneuvered Minnesota State, helping Daryl Watts climb the scoring chart
Watts and linemate Casey O'Brien both scored twice but the Badgers had to climb out of an early hole again.
Watts scored three times as the Badgers salvaged a split of a series against Minnesota Duluth.
Jojo Chobak made 45 saves in cranking up the level of scoring frustration a little more for UW.
Back in 1st: Daryl Watts scores twice as Wisconsin women's hockey ends road trip with victory at St. Thomas
The Badgers took over first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, going percentage points ahead of Minnesota and Ohio State.
The Badgers moved into a tie with Ohio State for second place in the WCHA with a victory at St. Cloud State.
Emma Polusny makes 54 saves for St. Cloud State, which halts a 29-game losing streak to the Badgers with the tie.
The Gophers took 11 of 12 points in the four-game regular-season series against the Badgers.
The Gophers secured the advantage in the regular-season series between the border rivals for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The game matched the Badgers, ranked No. 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, No. 4 in Division III.
The top-ranked Badgers went 4-for-4 in killing penalties, including one in overtime against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
O'Brien scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the third period for the top-ranked Badgers against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Wisconsin's most productive 1st period of season, 2 goals from Daryl Watts drive victory at Bemidji State
The Badgers hadn't scored more than two goals in a first period this season but scored four times to take control of the series opener against the Beavers.
Close but not enough was the theme for the Badgers during a series in which they never led.
The Badgers lost for the first time this season and had a 22-game unbeaten streak that dated to last season extinguished.
Brette Pettet, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien all were credited with a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Badgers.
Maddi Wheeler scored twice and recorded her first four-point game for the Badgers in their first game against the Tommies.
Daryl Watts moves to 6th in all-time NCAA women's hockey scoring with hat trick in Badgers' rout of Bemidji State
Held scoreless on 56 shots a day earlier, the Badgers broke out with eight goals on Sunday.
Hannah Hogenson made 56 saves for Bemidji State, the most ever by a Badgers women's hockey opponent in a shutout. But Wisconsin managed to pick up the extra point in the shootout.
The Badgers women's hockey team earns a series sweep, thanks in part to Webster scoring three times in a 6:26 stretch of the third period.
UW outshot the Mavericks 18-3 in the third period to assume control and then guide the game to the finish.
LaMantia recorded her first two-goal performance in 108 career games for the Badgers.
Casey O'Brien's redirection late in the second period gave UW the lead for good in a 3-1 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.
"We could have given up real easily down 2-0," coach Mark Johnson said after the Badgers improved to 8-0 this season.
The Badgers blanked Minnesota Duluth behind 24 saves from Kennedy Blair in their first top-10 challenge of the season.
Watts scored twice and assisted on three other goals as UW completed a sweep of St. Cloud State with a 6-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State
Daryl Watts became only the ninth NCAA women's hockey player to reach 250 points in the victory.
Makenna Webster, Casey O'Brien and Daryl Watts all scored in the Badgers women hockey team's shutout victory.
O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games.
Fifteen of 18 Wisconsin skaters recorded at least a point as the Badgers defeated the Lions for the 19th straight time.
Sophomores Maddi Wheeler and Casey O'Brien both scored twice for the top-ranked Badgers.