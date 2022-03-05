Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey playoff game at No. 7 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has a chance to make Big Ten history when it plays No. 7 Notre Dame in Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series at Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday (5:02 p.m., BTN+, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Rewind: The Badgers got a career-high 49 saves from Jared Moe to win 3-1 in Friday's Game 1. Brock Caufield scored his first goal in 11 games, Dominick Mersch scored his first in seven and Zach Urdahl scored in the second straight game against the Irish.

Chance to advance: A road team has never advanced through the Big Ten quarterfinals. They were 0-9 in series from 2018 to 2020 before the 2021 tournament was played entirely at Notre Dame because of the pandemic.

Blocked: UW blocked only one of 27 Notre Dame shot attempts in the first period Friday but got in the way of 11 of 32 in the third to keep the lead. Corson Ceulemans blocked five and Tyler Inamoto four as UW racked up 18 blocks in the game.

Converting: The last time the Badgers won Game 1 of a road playoff series and won the series was 2007, a two-game sweep of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association first-round series against Denver. UW also won the first game on the road in 2011 (Colorado College), 2012 (Denver) and 2019 (Penn State) but lost all three of those series in three games.

Even: UW evened its record at Compton Family Ice Arena at 6-6 with Friday's victory. That includes a 1-1 record in 2021's Big Ten tournament, when the Badgers defeated Penn State 4-3 in overtime and lost to Minnesota 6-4 in the championship game.

Badgers (10-22-3)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

Fighting Irish (25-10)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Ryder Rolston

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Max Ellis

Justin Janicke - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Nick Leivermann - Spencer Stastney

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Zach Plucinski - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.