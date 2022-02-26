Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game at No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The end of the second-worst regular season in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 59-year modern era comes Saturday against No. 4 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., Big Ten Network, FoxSports.com, 1070 AM).
Here are five pregame notes and the lines:
Near the bottom: At 9-21-3, the Badgers are guaranteed of ranking 58th of 59 seasons in regular-season winning percentage. Only the 2014-15 season (4-25-5, .191) is worse.
Title at stake: A Minnesota victory or a Michigan loss at Notre Dame gives the Gophers the Big Ten regular-season championship and a first-round bye in the league postseason tournament. The Badgers will play either Notre Dame or Ohio State on the road in the first round.
Held down: After a 5-0 loss to the Gophers on Friday, the Badgers have been shut out four times this season (tied for third-most), held to one goal or fewer 13 times (tied for second-most) and kept to two goals or fewer 22 times (tied for fifth-most).
Dirty dozen: The Badgers have lost 12 road games this season (1-12), tied for most in the modern era with 2002-03 (3-12-2) and 2019-20 (4-12-2). They've lost nine away games in a row since an Oct. 29 victory at Michigan.
Back in: Forward Roman Ahcan returns to the Badgers lineup after serving an automatic one-game suspension in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Gophers. Cameron Rowe is making the start in goal.
Badgers (9-21-3, 5-14-1-3 Big Ten)
Forwards
Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist
Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster
Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Jared Moe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch (injured), D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).
Golden Gophers (22-11-0, 16-4-1-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski
Tristan Broz - Aaron Huglen - Rhett Pitlick
Grant Cruikshank - Jaxon Nelson - Jack Perbix
Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Mason Nevers
Jonny Sorenson
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Goaltenders
Justen Close
Owen Bartoszkiewicz
Brennan Boynton
Officials
Referees: Kenny Anderson and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.