Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Can the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stop the spiral for at least one night? That's on the line Saturday when the Badgers close a Big Ten series against Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena.

UW has lost four in a row. It hasn't been defeated five straight times since the second half of the 2019-20 season.

After losing 3-2 to the Spartans on Friday despite a 42-40 advantage in shots on goal, UW is 2-3 this season when outshooting opponents. Both wins came against Army; the Badgers also lost to Michigan Tech in the opener and Minnesota on Nov. 6.

UW is giving Jared Moe his first series of two starts since his freshman year at Minnesota, when he won and lost against Michigan State in Minneapolis on Feb. 7-8, 2020. This will be only the third time in his college career that he has started on consecutive nights.

Luke LaMaster is replacing Jesper Peltonen in the Badgers' defensive corps. Owen Lindmark is out of the lineup and Brayden Morrison is back in.

Badgers (4-9, 1-5-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Luke LaMaster - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Max Johnson (injured), F Owen Lindmark, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jesper Peltonen, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey defenseman Josh Ess talks about returning to play at Michigan State, where the Badgers won last year's Big Ten title, and keys the team is focusing on for games Friday and Saturday.

Spartans (7-5-1, 2-3-0-0)

Forwards

Erik Middendorf - Josh Nodler - Griffin Loughran

Jagger Joshua - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly

Mitchell Lewandowski - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson

Adam Goodsir - Kristof Papp - Kyle Haskins

A.J. Hodges

Defensemen

Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis

David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

Pierce Charleson

Jon Mor

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.

Linesmen: Nicholas Bet and Pat Richardson.

