Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Can the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stop the spiral for at least one night? That's on the line Saturday when the Badgers close a Big Ten series against Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena.
UW has lost four in a row. It hasn't been defeated five straight times since the second half of the 2019-20 season.
After losing 3-2 to the Spartans on Friday despite a 42-40 advantage in shots on goal, UW is 2-3 this season when outshooting opponents. Both wins came against Army; the Badgers also lost to Michigan Tech in the opener and Minnesota on Nov. 6.
UW is giving Jared Moe his first series of two starts since his freshman year at Minnesota, when he won and lost against Michigan State in Minneapolis on Feb. 7-8, 2020. This will be only the third time in his college career that he has started on consecutive nights.
Luke LaMaster is replacing Jesper Peltonen in the Badgers' defensive corps. Owen Lindmark is out of the lineup and Brayden Morrison is back in.
Badgers (4-9, 1-5-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Luke LaMaster - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Max Johnson (injured), F Owen Lindmark, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jesper Peltonen, D Shay Donovan.
Spartans (7-5-1, 2-3-0-0)
Forwards
Erik Middendorf - Josh Nodler - Griffin Loughran
Jagger Joshua - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly
Mitchell Lewandowski - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson
Adam Goodsir - Kristof Papp - Kyle Haskins
A.J. Hodges
Defensemen
Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis
David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
Pierce Charleson
Jon Mor
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.
Linesmen: Nicholas Bet and Pat Richardson.