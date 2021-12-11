Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team closes heads into the winter break after Saturday's game against Penn State at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
"We've got one left before break and there's nothing to save it for," Mathieu De St. Phalle said after Friday's 4-1 Badgers victory.
We'll see if the Badgers treat it that way and win back-to-back games for the third time this season. They swept Army in October and followed up a victory at Michigan in the second game of a series with an overtime triumph against Minnesota to open the following weekend's play.
UW didn't make any lineup changes and is giving Jared Moe both starts of a series for the second time this season. He started both losses at Michigan State last month.
Badgers (5-11-1, 2-6-1-0 Big Ten, 8 points)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Carson Bantle / Zach Urdahl - Brayden Morrison - Liam Malmquist
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Ryder Donovan (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).
Nittany Lions (10-8, 2-7-0-0, 6 points)
Forwards
Ryan Kirwan - Ben Schoen - Kevin Wall
Connor McMenamin - Connor MacEachern - Danny Dzhaniyev
Tyler Gratton - Carson Dyck - Tyler Paquette
Xander Lamppa - Chase McLane - Christian Sarlo
Adam Pilewicz
Defensemen
Christian Berger - Simon Mack
Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples
Kenny Johnson - Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Goaltenders
Oskar Autio
Liam Souliere
Doug Dorr
Officials
Referees: Tony Czech and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.
