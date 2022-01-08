Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has its regular lineup available after four days of small practices ahead of Saturday's game against No. 17 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
Returning: The Badgers practiced with only seven skaters and two goalies from Tuesday to Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test and related quarantines. That forced the series to be delayed by a day and sends as many as 14 UW players into the game on only Saturday's morning skate for ice time with the team in the last five days.
Rhythm? Goaltender Jared Moe was one of the players who missed four days and it'll be worth watching how that affects his timing and movement in the crease.
Killers: The Badgers haven't allowed a power-play goal in their last six games. Opponents are 0-for-10 since Michigan State went 3-for-7 in a sweep Nov. 19-20.
Homecoming: Verona native Mason Lohrei, a defenseman, is tied for Ohio State's scoring lead with 19 points in 20 games.
Badgers (6-12-2, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Liam Malmquist
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).
Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Joe Dunlap
Mark Cheremeta - Jake Wise - Kamil Sadlocha
Michael Gildon - Georgii Merkulov - Cam Thiesing
Patrick Guzzo - Jaedon Leslie - Travis Treloar
Eric Cooley
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei - Will Riedell
James Marooney - Grant Gabriele
Ryan O'Connell - Cole McWard
Goaltenders
Jakub Dobeš
Ryan Snowden
Reilly Herbst
Officials
Referees: Tony Czech and Jonathon Sitarski.
Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2020-21 teams: Team Wisconsin, Wausau West HS
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2020-21 team: Milwaukee Junior Admirals
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2020-21 team: Honeybaked
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 team: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick
QUINN FINLEY
Position: Forward
Hometown: Suamico
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 27, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @quinnfinley2
BEN DEXHEIMER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Dec. 23, 2021 (19)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @bendexheimer