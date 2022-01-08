 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has its regular lineup available after four days of small practices ahead of Saturday's game against No. 17 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Returning: The Badgers practiced with only seven skaters and two goalies from Tuesday to Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test and related quarantines. That forced the series to be delayed by a day and sends as many as 14 UW players into the game on only Saturday's morning skate for ice time with the team in the last five days.

Rhythm? Goaltender Jared Moe was one of the players who missed four days and it'll be worth watching how that affects his timing and movement in the crease.

Killers: The Badgers haven't allowed a power-play goal in their last six games. Opponents are 0-for-10 since Michigan State went 3-for-7 in a sweep Nov. 19-20.

Homecoming: Verona native Mason Lohrei, a defenseman, is tied for Ohio State's scoring lead with 19 points in 20 games.

Badgers (6-12-2, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Joe Dunlap

Mark Cheremeta - Jake Wise - Kamil Sadlocha

Michael Gildon - Georgii Merkulov - Cam Thiesing

Patrick Guzzo - Jaedon Leslie - Travis Treloar

Eric Cooley

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei - Will Riedell

James Marooney - Grant Gabriele

Ryan O'Connell - Cole McWard

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobeš

Ryan Snowden

Reilly Herbst

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Jonathon Sitarski.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

