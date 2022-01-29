Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 4 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid a four-game losing streak when it hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8:04 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Changes: Badgers sophomore goalie Cameron Rowe is starting for the first time in 12 games — since Nov. 27 — after Jared Moe was pulled from his third straight game in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wolverines. Luke LaMaster enters UW's defensive corps in place of Daniel Laatsch, who was injured in Friday's game.

Reply: The Badgers answered a 3-0 loss at Michigan on Oct. 28 with a 4-2 victory the next night. UW was much better in front of both nets in that second game, something it will be looking to duplicate Saturday.

Sputtering: The Badgers are 12-20-6 against Michigan in the Big Ten era (starting in 2013-14). They're 2-8 in the last 10 games against the Wolverines.

Probe: Michigan's program is under investigation by a Washington, D.C., law firm for attempting to hide COVID-19 cases last season, MLive and the Ann Arbor News reported Saturday. Among the other allegations revealed in a letter from WilmerHale law firm are a "toxic work environment" for female staff members and coach Mel Pearson retaliating against a player for raising concerns about team culture.

Returning: The Badgers are recognizing members of their 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1992 Frozen Four teams with a representative of each joining the team during pregame introductions.

Badgers (8-16-3, 4-10-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Brayden Morrison

Defensemen

Luke LaMaster - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).

Wolverines (20-7-1, 11-3-0-3)

Forwards

Michael Pastujov - Matty Beniers - Philippe Lapointe

Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich

Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle

Jay Keranen

Defensemen

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Brett DesRosiers.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Jonathan Sladek.

