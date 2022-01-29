Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 4 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid a four-game losing streak when it hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8:04 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:
Changes: Badgers sophomore goalie Cameron Rowe is starting for the first time in 12 games — since Nov. 27 — after Jared Moe was pulled from his third straight game in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wolverines. Luke LaMaster enters UW's defensive corps in place of Daniel Laatsch, who was injured in Friday's game.
Reply: The Badgers answered a 3-0 loss at Michigan on Oct. 28 with a 4-2 victory the next night. UW was much better in front of both nets in that second game, something it will be looking to duplicate Saturday.
Sputtering: The Badgers are 12-20-6 against Michigan in the Big Ten era (starting in 2013-14). They're 2-8 in the last 10 games against the Wolverines.
Probe: Michigan's program is under investigation by a Washington, D.C., law firm for attempting to hide COVID-19 cases last season, MLive and the Ann Arbor News reported Saturday. Among the other allegations revealed in a letter from WilmerHale law firm are a "toxic work environment" for female staff members and coach Mel Pearson retaliating against a player for raising concerns about team culture.
A bench-clearing brawl became a symbol of a tense rivalry in 1982. Here are the recollections of those who watched it or tried to intervene when a water bottle led to a fracas between the Wisconsin and North Dakota hockey teams.
"Max is becoming the player that we thought he was going to be," Wisconsin hockey coach Tony Granato said about Max Johnson. The forward has dropped about 20 pounds, and improved conditioning has translated into better performance.