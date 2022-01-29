 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 4 Michigan

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid a four-game losing streak when it hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8:04 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Changes: Badgers sophomore goalie Cameron Rowe is starting for the first time in 12 games — since Nov. 27 — after Jared Moe was pulled from his third straight game in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wolverines. Luke LaMaster enters UW's defensive corps in place of Daniel Laatsch, who was injured in Friday's game.

Reply: The Badgers answered a 3-0 loss at Michigan on Oct. 28 with a 4-2 victory the next night. UW was much better in front of both nets in that second game, something it will be looking to duplicate Saturday.

Sputtering: The Badgers are 12-20-6 against Michigan in the Big Ten era (starting in 2013-14). They're 2-8 in the last 10 games against the Wolverines.

Probe: Michigan's program is under investigation by a Washington, D.C., law firm for attempting to hide COVID-19 cases last season, MLive and the Ann Arbor News reported Saturday. Among the other allegations revealed in a letter from WilmerHale law firm are a "toxic work environment" for female staff members and coach Mel Pearson retaliating against a player for raising concerns about team culture.

People are also reading…

Returning: The Badgers are recognizing members of their 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1992 Frozen Four teams with a representative of each joining the team during pregame introductions.

Badgers (8-16-3, 4-10-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Brayden Morrison

Defensemen

Luke LaMaster - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato discusses regrouping after last weekend's losses at Penn State while the Badgers prepare to play Michigan and have a pair of NHL players at practice, former Badgers star Cole Caufield and his Montreal Canadiens teammate Joel Armia.

Wolverines (20-7-1, 11-3-0-3)

Forwards

Michael Pastujov - Matty Beniers - Philippe Lapointe

Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich

Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle

Jay Keranen

Defensemen

Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes

Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Erik Portillo

Noah West

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Brett DesRosiers.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Jonathan Sladek.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Todd's Takes from Wisconsin's 5-1 loss to Michigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics