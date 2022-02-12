Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 11 Notre Dame

Two days later than originally scheduled because of COVID-19 quarantine absences with the home side, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a Big Ten series against No. 11 Notre Dame at the Kohl Center on Saturday (8:30 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Feted: The Badgers are honoring nine seniors before the game, the penultimate home contest of the season. Fifth-year players Tarek Baker, Josh Ess, Max Johnson (four years at Bowling Green) and Tyler Inamoto will join fourth-year seniors Roman Ahcan, Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak, Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen in the group.

Missing: The Badgers had more than half of their roster out of practice for at least part of the week because of quarantines, injuries or long-term illnesses. Baker, Inamoto and Daniel Laatsch are out; Owen Lindmark, Mike Vorlicky and Jake Martin are out long-term. Forwards Johnson, Brayden Morrison, Mathieu De St. Phalle, Ryder Donovan and Caden Brown; defensemen Corson Ceulemans and Ess; and goalies Jared Moe and Ben Garrity didn't practice Tuesday through Friday because of quarantines.

Leading: Ahcan leads current UW players with seven goals and nine points in 14 career games against Notre Dame.

Streaking: The Badgers have lost six in a row. Their last skid longer than that was when they started the 2014-15 season 0-8.

Road: Notre Dame, which is locked into a top-four finish in the Big Ten and entered Saturday 13th in the PairWise Rankings, is 7-3 on the road this season.

Badgers (8-19-3, 4-12-1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injury), F Tarek Baker (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Daniel Laatsch (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Jake Martin (illness).

Fighting Irish (20-8-0, 7-5-5-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Grant Silianoff - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Charlie Raith - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Ryan Bischel

Matthew Galajda

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Joseph Carusone and Kevin Corbett.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

