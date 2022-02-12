Follow live coverage of Saturday's Wisconsin men's hockey game against No. 11 Notre Dame

Two days later than originally scheduled
because of COVID-19 quarantine absences with the home side, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a Big Ten series against No. 11 Notre Dame at the Kohl Center on Saturday (8:30 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
Here are five pregame notes and the lines:
Feted: The Badgers are honoring nine seniors before the game, the penultimate home contest of the season. Fifth-year players Tarek Baker, Josh Ess, Max Johnson (four years at Bowling Green) and Tyler Inamoto will join fourth-year seniors Roman Ahcan, Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak, Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen in the group.
Missing: The Badgers had more than half of their roster out of practice for at least part of the week because of quarantines, injuries or long-term illnesses. Baker, Inamoto and Daniel Laatsch are out; Owen Lindmark, Mike Vorlicky and Jake Martin are out long-term. Forwards Johnson, Brayden Morrison, Mathieu De St. Phalle, Ryder Donovan and Caden Brown; defensemen Corson Ceulemans and Ess; and goalies Jared Moe and Ben Garrity didn't practice Tuesday through Friday because of quarantines. Leading: Ahcan leads current UW players with seven goals and nine points in 14 career games against Notre Dame. Streaking: The Badgers have lost six in a row. Their last skid longer than that was when they started the 2014-15 season 0-8. Road: Notre Dame, which is locked into a top-four finish in the Big Ten and entered Saturday 13th in the PairWise Rankings, is 7-3 on the road this season. Badgers (8-19-3, 4-12-1-3 Big Ten)
Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster - Shay Donovan
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injury), F Tarek Baker (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Daniel Laatsch (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Jake Martin (illness).
See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.
Fighting Irish (20-8-0, 7-5-5-1 Big Ten)
Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke
Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Grant Silianoff - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams
Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski
Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann
Charlie Raith - Ryan Helliwell
Officials Referees: Joseph Carusone and Kevin Corbett. Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.
Photos: Michigan men's hockey defeats Wisconsin
Wisconsin forward Brock Caufield (19) and Michigan forward Matty Beniers (10) fight for the puck during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Liam Malmquist (23) tries to maintain control of the puck against Michigan forward Matty Beniers (10) and Michigan forward Michael Pastujov (21) during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan forward Dylan Duke (56) scores on Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan teammates, from left, forward Johnny Beecher (17), forward Dylan Duke (56) and forward Mackie Samoskevich (11) celebrate a goal against Wisconsin during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Jack Gorniak (11) hooks his stick around Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg (7) during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Brock Caufield (19) fights for the puck against Michigan forward Johnny Beecher (17) and Michigan forward Michael Pastujov (21) during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
The puck bounces off of Wisconsin defenseman Anthony Kehrer (24) past Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) for a Michigan goal during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan forward Mackie Samoskevich (11) celebrates a goal with his teammates against Wisconsin during the first period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Roman Ahcan (13) looks to take a shot on goal against Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo (1) during the second period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin defenseman Anthony Kehrer (24) tries to gain control of the puck against Michigan during the second period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tarek Baker (16) takes a shot on goal against Michigan during the third period at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
