Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Is there a third split in as many Big Ten series awaiting the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team? That's what the Badgers are chasing when they play No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).
UW rebounded from an opening-game loss at Michigan with a 4-2 victory on Oct. 29. Minnesota answered the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory last Friday with a 4-1 triumph the next night.
The Badgers are in rare company with their performance over the first 11 games of the season. They have lost seven of them, all by three goals or more. The only other time in team history UW has lost seven of its first 11 games by three goals or more was the first season, 1921-22, when it went 0-8.
Captain Tarek Baker is back in the Badgers' lineup after he missed Friday's 5-1 loss with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson came out of the forward lineup.
Badgers (4-7, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Liam Malmquist
Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Jared Moe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan.
Fighting Irish (7-3, 1-2-0-0)
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke
Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Tyler Carpenter - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski
Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun
Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann
Ryan Helliwell
Goaltenders
Matthew Galajda
Ryan Bischel
Conor Klaers
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Dustin Cornell.