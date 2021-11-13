 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 15 Notre Dame
0 Comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game at No. 15 Notre Dame

  • 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Is there a third split in as many Big Ten series awaiting the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team? That's what the Badgers are chasing when they play No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday (5 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

UW rebounded from an opening-game loss at Michigan with a 4-2 victory on Oct. 29. Minnesota answered the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory last Friday with a 4-1 triumph the next night.

The Badgers are in rare company with their performance over the first 11 games of the season. They have lost seven of them, all by three goals or more. The only other time in team history UW has lost seven of its first 11 games by three goals or more was the first season, 1921-22, when it went 0-8.

Captain Tarek Baker is back in the Badgers' lineup after he missed Friday's 5-1 loss with a lower-body injury. Max Johnson came out of the forward lineup.

Badgers (4-7, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Liam Malmquist

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Corson Ceulemans (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players practice at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, and defenseman Tyler Inamoto talks about his return to the lineup after a seven-game absence.

Fighting Irish (7-3, 1-2-0-0)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Solag Bakich - Max Ellis

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Grant Silianoff - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Tyler Carpenter - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Nick Leivermann - Chase Blackmun

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Ryan Helliwell

Goaltenders

Matthew Galajda

Ryan Bischel

Conor Klaers

Officials

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Dustin Cornell.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics