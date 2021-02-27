Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Ohio State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.

Pregame

The fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can go to nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season with a victory when it closes out its home schedule against Ohio State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).

UW goaltender Cameron Rowe is looking to bounce back from a season-high five goals allowed in last Saturday's 5-5 tie against Notre Dame. The Badgers are 11-0 in 2021 when allowing fewer than five goals and 0-3-1 when giving up five.

Saturday could be the last game in Madison for a large chunk of the Badgers team. Besides seniors Robbie Beydoun, Tyler Inamoto, Josh Ess, Tarek Baker, Jason Dhooghe, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach, three other players could turn pro after the season. Forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway are prime candidates for early departures, and defenseman Ty Emberson has to be watched for a signing after his junior year.

Inamoto won't play Saturday because of an injury. He joins fellow defenseman Mike Vorlicky and center Owen Lindmark on the sidelines.

Badgers (16-8-1, 14-6-1 Big Ten)