Follow live coverage of Saturday's Badgers men's hockey game against Ohio State

Scroll below the live blog for pregame notes and lines.
Pregame
The fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can go to nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season with a victory when it closes out its home schedule against Ohio State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).
UW goaltender Cameron Rowe is looking to bounce back from a season-high five goals allowed in last Saturday's 5-5 tie against Notre Dame. The Badgers are 11-0 in 2021 when allowing fewer than five goals and 0-3-1 when giving up five.
Saturday could be the last game in Madison for a large chunk of the Badgers team. Besides seniors Robbie Beydoun, Tyler Inamoto, Josh Ess, Tarek Baker, Jason Dhooghe, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach, three other players could turn pro after the season. Forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway are prime candidates for early departures, and defenseman Ty Emberson has to be watched for a signing after his junior year.
Inamoto won't play Saturday because of an injury. He joins fellow defenseman Mike Vorlicky and center Owen Lindmark on the sidelines.
Badgers (16-8-1, 14-6-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark, D Tyler Inamoto, D Mike Vorlicky
Buckeyes (6-16-1, 6-15 Big Ten)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Patrick Guzzo
Mark Cheremeta - Jaedon Leslie - Kamil Sadlocha
Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston
Matt Cassidy - Dalton Messina - Joe Dunlap
Defensemen
Evan McIntyre - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Ryan Dickinson
Ryan O'Connell - CJ Regula
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Sam Shikowsky
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.